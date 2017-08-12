Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Jazz enjoyment ruined

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
I was reading the article “Great American Music Series to replace jazz concerts at The Westmoreland” and needless to say, I am not pleased.

When the Westmoreland Museum of American Art completed its renovations/building extension, many things changed with the Westmoreland Jazz Society. For one, the society no longer had its own membership but was included in the museum membership. (I am a former member of the jazz society. I chose to leave for that reason.) The membership fee skyrocketed.

When the museum decided to diversify the music from jazz to more of what it considers an American art form, it essentially dissolved the jazz society and jazz appreciation in Westmoreland County.

I wonder why an organization could be so shortsighted as to lose a vibrant component to the jazz community. What would drive an organization to ruin enjoyment of jazz music?

Tony Butowicz

Salem

