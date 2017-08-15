Other Nazi origins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I have a different perspective on Ralph Reiland's column “Nazi tyranny's origins.”

I say the Jews were not the original cause. I believe the origin of Nazism comes from Darwin's theory of evolution that calls for atheism and survival of the fittest. It is no wonder that Darwin's cousin, Francis Galton, coined the term eugenics , another Nazi belief.

Even stranger is Hitler's infatuation with the occult. Some say he was a member of the black-art Thule Society and believed mystic Maria Orsic's “Vril” tales of a pure Aryan race who resided beneath Antarctica and were in possession of secret crystals with powers — based on the 1871 book “The Coming Race” by Edward Bulwer-Lytton.

Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones movies about the SS missions for sacred artifacts were based on truth. The Nazis believed that if they could possess these items, they could combine science with black powers and have super-weapons.

The Vril and Thule societies allegedly received official state backing from Hitler from 1933-42 and were managed by the SS.

Vatican chief exorcist the Rev. Gabriele Amorth believed Hitler was demonically possessed. This would explain why he targeted such a small minority group in Germany who were God's chosen people.

It's also been said that Hitler suffered night terrors and would cower from shadow people that only he could see.

America's 1945 Operation Paperclip to acquire Nazi technology led to our rocket program and the formation of NASA.

We do not discuss this history because we no longer believe in angels and demons.

John Ventre

Hempfield