Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump's history of lies

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

I find it amusing when President Trump's supporters whine when people point out Trump's failures and lies.

Trump has conned the American people for the last eight years, starting with his statement that he had proof that President Obama was not born in America. Last year, he finally admitted that Obama was born in America.

During the campaign, he claimed he knew more than all the generals and had a plan to defeat ISIS. Guess what? ISIS is still around, and now he says the generals will take care of ISIS.

He said he would repeal and replace ObamaCare in his first 30 days in office. Seven months later, it's still in place. If he was the great deal maker he claims he is, why is he unable to work out a plan to ensure all Americans get the great health-care plan he promised?

Another lie was that he would release his tax returns after the audit is complete; then he decided not to release them. What is he hiding?

Now, he is writing lies for Donnie Jr. about his dealings with Russian lackeys.

I guess his supporters don't care about real facts, just Trump's alternative facts.

And the biggest lie: “I will build a great wall and get Mexico to pay for it.” To all you Trump supporters, if you believe that, I have a gold mine in my garden that I will sell you for only $1 million. Serious inquiries only.

Joe Palumbo

Arnold

