Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Minn. mosque bombing

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Against the heavy curtain of Islamophobia, I applaud Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton for unequivocally speaking out against the recent bombing of a mosque in his state.

Most media outlets felt the need to wrap into quotes his statement that the attack was a “criminal act of terrorism.” A little-known fact is that, according to the FBI, well over 90 percent of terrorism in the U.S. is carried out by non-Muslims.

Whatever garb the perpetrators use to disguise themselves, as Americans, we need to shed our biases and follow Dayton's example in boldly exposing their violent crimes as completely disruptive to the fabric of a peaceful society.

Khalid Husain

Indiana Township

The writer, a high school senior, is a junior member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America (muslimwriters.org).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.