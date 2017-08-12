Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Legislation is not the answer to poverty

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

So, intern Sarah Dunlap and the nonprofit she works with lobby for even more legislation to fight poverty ( “Duty to fight poverty” ).

Although fighting poverty is a worthy goal, passing more legislation will do nothing except steal more money from taxpayers and turn it over to nonprofit groups so they can distribute it wisely as they see it. Sounds like more wealth redistribution to me.

We are the most generous people on Earth. And there are, I would bet, thousands of programs that serve the poor. Time for a moratorium on all new legislation until someone can weed out the existing legislation that results in a poor return on taxpayer investment.

If Dunlap and everyone involved in The Borgen Project want to make progress toward their goal, they should consider moving to some Third World country for six months a year and lobby those governments to stop corruption and war and help the poor. And while they are gone, they can let some poor folks here use their houses.

Then Dunlap and friends will get to feel good, taxpayers will not be robbed and some poor Americans will get a place to flop for a while. Sounds like a win-win-win.

Michael J. Kardell

Murrysville

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.