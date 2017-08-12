Legislation is not the answer to poverty

So, intern Sarah Dunlap and the nonprofit she works with lobby for even more legislation to fight poverty ( “Duty to fight poverty” ).

Although fighting poverty is a worthy goal, passing more legislation will do nothing except steal more money from taxpayers and turn it over to nonprofit groups so they can distribute it wisely as they see it. Sounds like more wealth redistribution to me.

We are the most generous people on Earth. And there are, I would bet, thousands of programs that serve the poor. Time for a moratorium on all new legislation until someone can weed out the existing legislation that results in a poor return on taxpayer investment.

If Dunlap and everyone involved in The Borgen Project want to make progress toward their goal, they should consider moving to some Third World country for six months a year and lobby those governments to stop corruption and war and help the poor. And while they are gone, they can let some poor folks here use their houses.

Then Dunlap and friends will get to feel good, taxpayers will not be robbed and some poor Americans will get a place to flop for a while. Sounds like a win-win-win.

Michael J. Kardell

Murrysville