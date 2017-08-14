Deer disease concerns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild deer herds has spread within a few miles of the Pennsylvania elk restoration grounds. As a result, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) appears to be developing a “blame” narrative, as depicted in its July 26 press release “Suspicious Deer Discovered in Elk County.”

What is suspicious is the PGC's attempt to convince the public that the deer had to be killed because they possessed a greater risk of disease than other wild animals in the area. This claim is unfounded and incredibly harmful to approximately 1,000 farm families across Pennsylvania.

The PGC's director of wildlife management later confirmed that the deer tested non-detected for CWD. These results highlight a bias within the PGC that the farming community has been concerned about for a long time.

While the PGC's motives for its recent actions can only be assumed, what seems clear is the anticipation of a rise in CWD in wild deer, which will draw strong scrutiny of the PGC's management decisions. As such, manufacturing the farmed deer industry as a scapegoat could be very useful to them.

Current PGC surveillance data details the significant rise of CWD within Pennsylvania's wild deer herd. I hope this unfortunate and undeniable new reality will promote relationship-building to assist in managing CWD.

Glenn Dice Jr.

Chambersburg

The writer is president of the Pennsylvania Deer Farmers Association (padfa.com).