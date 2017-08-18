Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Don't listen to RINOs

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

There are three types of U.S. Senators: Democrat liberals, true conservative Republicans and Republicans in name only (RINOs), who actually are liberal but run as conservatives to get elected.

ObamaCare will destroy the Republican party. President Trump is trying to fulfill his campaign promise to repeal it. Conservatives want ObamaCare destroyed. Liberals want to expand it. RINOs agree with the liberals.

If Trump's plan mollifies the RINOs, conservatives should not approve it. If the liberals like Trump's plan, it is just a rewrite of ObamaCare and nothing changes.

Million of people may be affected by its repeal. The press is ignoring the growing anger of the many more millions who are adversely affected by it. When it collapses, everyone will suffer.

Let's put the blame where it belongs, on the liberals and President Obama.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.