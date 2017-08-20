Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Dems, GOP & 'venal elite'

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Sentimentality allows us to congratulate ourselves for our warmth, but does nothing for the food-stamp brigade and for our kids suffering in public, government-run schools where only 8 percent of black eighth-graders in Pennsylvania are “proficient” in math. As the saying goes, “Sentimentality is the desire to have the luxury of emotion without having to pay for it.”

The Dems and a lot of latte-sipping Washington Republicans have always been good at spending other people's money. They and the venal elite who run the country, from Wall Street to Hollywood to the swamp in Washington, could not care less about their constituents. Many don't send their kids to public schools and never will, but make sure their voters' kids can't get into a charter school, let alone the elite's private schools. And the irony is that today's Democratic Party is controlled by the richest 1 percent.

With most doctrinaire, modern Pelosi Democrats there is no equilibrium — the more leftist the program, the better. The delirium of their constituents who keep voting for them is unfixable. Twirl a shiny bauble in front of their eyes by promising them something “for free,” and they'll vote against their self-interest every time.

And throughout history, the indoctrinated leftists will always pave the road to Venezuela — and the inevitable economic collapse which always clobbers their voters the most.

Stephen Sokol

Mt. Lebanon

