Not 'onerous,' not 'power grab'
Updated 2 hours ago
The Clean Water Rule, which the editorial “Rolling back a power grab: What's clean & clear” referred to as an “onerous federal water rule” and a “power grab,” is simply a commonsense clarification to the Clean Water Act based on the notion that to protect our drinking water we must protect the rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands that feed our drinking water.
Pennsylvanians are rightly concerned about their water because 63 percent of them get their drinking water from the small streams that the Clean Water Rule protects. It's probably why over 50,000 Pennsylvanians submitted supportive public comments to the Environmental Protection Agency during the rule-making process.
In addition to protecting our drinking water, the Clean Water Rule protects 59 percent of Pennsylvania's stream miles that would be at risk without the rule. This is essential for protecting our natural resources — and the multibillion-dollar outdoor recreation industry in Pennsylvania.
Repealing the Clean Water Rule is a massive waste of time and taxpayer money. Our elected officials should be doing more, not less, to protect clean water.
Steve Hvozdovich
Downtown
The writer is Pennsylvania campaigns director for Clean Water Action (cleanwateraction.org/states/pennsylvania).