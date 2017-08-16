Libraries not obsolete
Regarding the letter “Don't hike taxes for obsolete library” : Libraries are not obsolete. To imply that they do nothing more than lend books suggests a misunderstanding of libraries in the 21st century.
If you want to read a book in digital format, you can borrow it in that format from the library. You can also get a hard copy. Libraries serve as repositories for newspapers and archival materials. They have computers for use by the public. Reference librarians have access to online search material that you cannot access without paying. Libraries offer programs for children and adults and teach and encourage literacy.
This is just a small part of what a library does. This costs money, not simply salaries but licenses for digital formats, too.
Westmoreland County libraries were formed into an organization a few years ago. That is why your library card has WLN, Westmoreland Library Network, on it.
As for bookstores, independent bookstores are opening at a surprising rate. And lest readers think I only read hard-copy books, I have a computer, a tablet, a smartphone and even a very small drone. And I still use the library.
Mary Ann Mogus
Greensburg