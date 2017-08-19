In Charlottesville's wake VIII
Two separate solidarity rallies for the victims in Charlottesville, Va., took place Aug. 13 in Pittsburgh. Yet on the website and social media pages for the Tribune-Review, I saw many commenters expressing views that the Unite the Right movement and Black Lives Matter (BLM) are two sides of the same coin.
As I read the news about Charlottesville, I was angry. While yes, BLM, like any group — including radical Islam, Christians, feminists, etc. — has extremist outliers, the movement does not represent violence. Yes, BLM marchers have chanted “no racist police” and other anti-police sentiments, but they have never advocated for violence against white people or any other group.
That is the difference here. Many marching in Charlottesville with torches were Ku Klux Klan members, who have historically murdered black Americans. Many of them had Nazi flags. Nazi doctrine calls for extermination of Jewish people. That is not a secret. That is the difference here.
Black Lives Matter calls for an end to police brutality, an end to racial profiling by police. It means Black Lives Matter too (in addition to the lives of others), because our society, at present, isn't acting like we care about black lives.
Cristina Holtzer
Oakmont