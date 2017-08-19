In Charlottesville's wake VI
Charlottesville by the numbers:
• 642,427 — Union deaths in the Civil War.
• 234 million — Union dollars spent on the Civil War.
• 407,300 — American lives lost in World War II.
• 4.1 trillion — U.S. dollars spent on World War II.
• 6 million — Jews killed at the hands of the Nazis.
We seem to have forgotten our history. Some seem to be confused about what this country and patriotism are all about.
Have we forgotten that the Confederate Army was the enemy, or how this country paid dearly in blood and treasure to reunite this land? Have we lost track of the heinous acts of the Nazis and our historic war effort?
It seems to me that some of us have forgotten who our enemies are. I wonder what my great-great-great-uncle would say about Confederates in the street today. I wonder what my grandfather would say about Nazis in the street. As a matter of fact, I wonder what Jesus would say about these so-called “Christians” preaching white supremacy.
I'm not arguing their rights to free speech and protest, but maybe they should remember the great costs of acquiring those rights. If they were actually superior, perhaps they'd remember their American history a little better.
Wilson Kondrich
Swisshelm Park