Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

In Charlottesville's wake VI

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Charlottesville by the numbers:

• 642,427 — Union deaths in the Civil War.

• 234 million — Union dollars spent on the Civil War.

• 407,300 — American lives lost in World War II.

• 4.1 trillion — U.S. dollars spent on World War II.

• 6 million — Jews killed at the hands of the Nazis.

We seem to have forgotten our history. Some seem to be confused about what this country and patriotism are all about.

Have we forgotten that the Confederate Army was the enemy, or how this country paid dearly in blood and treasure to reunite this land? Have we lost track of the heinous acts of the Nazis and our historic war effort?

It seems to me that some of us have forgotten who our enemies are. I wonder what my great-great-great-uncle would say about Confederates in the street today. I wonder what my grandfather would say about Nazis in the street. As a matter of fact, I wonder what Jesus would say about these so-called “Christians” preaching white supremacy.

I'm not arguing their rights to free speech and protest, but maybe they should remember the great costs of acquiring those rights. If they were actually superior, perhaps they'd remember their American history a little better.

Wilson Kondrich

Swisshelm Park

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.