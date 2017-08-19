Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

In Charlottesville's wake IX

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

It happened again. In Charlottesville, Va.: White nationalists fought viciously with counter-demonstrators. While police watched from behind their own barriers, people proceeded to kill and injure each other. Belatedly, the police entered the fray.

What is going on in our country? Years ago at Columbine High School in Colorado, police in their protective gear waited outside for the longest time while inside, killers walked through the school, adding to their score.

Since then, there seems to be an unwritten rule that police lives are more important than the lives of the citizens they've sworn to protect. “Preserve and protect” seems to have become “preserve and protect the police.”

If the police are not willing to put their lives on the line, they could save a lot of money on the vests, helmets, ninja masks and other tactical gear they love so much.

Ed Bender

Reading

