Letters to the Editor

Trump's accomplishments

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

It seems that the left, the mainstream media and certain letter-writers are obsessed with Russian collusion, claiming that President Trump has had no major accomplishments. Please let me begin to clear up this misperception.

Here are just a few accomplishments since Trump's inauguration:

1. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch installed.

2. Fifty-nine missiles fired into ISIS strongholds in Syria.

3. The United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

4. Illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border down 70 percent (the lowest in 17 years).

5. Consumer confidence highest since 2000 at index 125.6.

6. Mortgage applications for new homes at a seven-year high.

7. Twenty-percent tariff imposed on softwood lumber from Canada.

8. Bids accepted for border wall.

9. The United States out of the lopsided Paris accord.

10. Keystone XL pipeline approved.

This is but the tip of the iceberg. Trump is indeed Making America Great Again.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown

