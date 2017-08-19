In Charlottesville's wake V

The violence in Virginia must be condemned by all right-thinking Americans. There is no justification for the violence that has taken place in our country.

Neither the left wing nor the right wing is correct. Both sides are wrong.

The left is wrong in trying to erase part of the history of this nation by tearing down statues of Confederate figures. Many left-wing protesters are paid by George Soros and those who support a one-world government. Their goal is the demise of the United States of America.

Those on the far right are just as bad by trying to reinstate segregation and other situations and laws that are just as evil.

By removing these Confederate statues, we are ignoring the truth of history. To some the war was about slavery, but that was but one argument. The major cause of the secession of the Southern states was economic.

No matter how much each side screams at each other, nothing is accomplished. I blame the left-wing professors, colleges and the news media for stoking the flames of hatred on both sides.

It is time the violence stops. If we are going to survive as a nation, we must not be duped by hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan and other white hate groups or Black Lives Matter and other black hate groups.

If we continue to fight among ourselves, those who want to destroy our country will have their way and we will all become slaves to the one-world government elites.

John T. Watson

North Huntingdon