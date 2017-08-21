Jeannette's fire bill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The information in the story “Jeannette will foot bill for ‘suspicious' fire at abandoned brewery” was misleading.

The article states that the building adjoining the Family Dollar building was donated after an April 2016 fire there, along with $7,000 in insurance proceeds. It also states that there is a current $187,000 contract for demolition and cleanup work from the fire at the corner of Clay Avenue and Fifth Street.

The fact is that $128,000 of that expense is to demolish the donated property that does not need to be demolished. The cleanup should only be $59,000.

The real cost of this project is going to be over $300,000. The fence rental around the site alone is $11,000 for 16 months. The city could have purchased its own fence for a lot cheaper.

The fact is, “figures lie and liars figure.”

Curtis J. Antoniak

Jeannette

The writer won the Democrat nomination for Jeannette mayor in the May primary.