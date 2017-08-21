Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Jeannette's fire bill

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The information in the story “Jeannette will foot bill for ‘suspicious' fire at abandoned brewery” was misleading.

The article states that the building adjoining the Family Dollar building was donated after an April 2016 fire there, along with $7,000 in insurance proceeds. It also states that there is a current $187,000 contract for demolition and cleanup work from the fire at the corner of Clay Avenue and Fifth Street.

The fact is that $128,000 of that expense is to demolish the donated property that does not need to be demolished. The cleanup should only be $59,000.

The real cost of this project is going to be over $300,000. The fence rental around the site alone is $11,000 for 16 months. The city could have purchased its own fence for a lot cheaper.

The fact is, “figures lie and liars figure.”

Curtis J. Antoniak

Jeannette

The writer won the Democrat nomination for Jeannette mayor in the May primary.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.