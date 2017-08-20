Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Obama didn't create problems

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Regarding the letter, “Obama created ‘huge' problems” : After paying off debt under Bill Clinton and unemployment being at record lows, along comes George W. Bush. He starts two wars and gives three tax cuts. Paul O'Neill, his Treasury secretary, and Larry Lindsey, director of the National Economic Council, are fired for telling him it would incur great debt.

Then the Wall Street fiasco sends the economy into a tailspin. Along comes Barack Obama with the mess he was handed. Yes, he took on much debt to save the economy. Most economists agree that if Europe had taken the same measures, its recession would not have lasted so long.

It was announced earlier this month that this is only the third time in history that our country has eight consecutive years of gains. All that under inept Obama.

Making sure that everyone has health care is not socialized; it's civilized. ObamaCare was modeled after Romney's health-care plan in Massachusetts. ObamaCare is not perfect by a long shot, but it needs work to make it better instead of repeal.

Mal Zellefrow

New Kensington

The writer is a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst who served two years in Vietnam.

