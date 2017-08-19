Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

In Charlottesville's wake IV

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

In reviewing the stunning twists and turns of the administration in the days following the atrocity in Charlottesville, Va., one recognizes that perhaps the most laughable pledge made by the president is that he will bring us together — this, as he pours gasoline on our wounds and lights a match.

Trump's white-supremacist backers were right: When he first spoke about the rally where three innocent lives were lost and many more were injured, he meant what he said — that “many sides” were responsible. He did not condemn the haters whose provocation set the stage for what took place, nor did he call them by name or distance himself from them.

It was only after facing intense pressure that, two days later, he mouthed beautiful words written for him, words he did not mean. The white supremacists were right in taking no offense at his revised remarks, recognizing that their man was only doing what he had to do.

His off-the-cuff remarks the following day clarified where he stands, and we saw the real Donald Trump: squarely in the corner with the haters seeking to change the fundamental character of a once-great country.

This “leader” has not a shred of integrity, decency or compassion and no knowledge of what our country represents.

It is a frightening time to be a member of a minority race, heritage or religion. May God help our beleaguered United States and enable us to recover from the stain of what has befallen us.

Oren M. Spiegler

Upper St. Clair

