Letters to the Editor

In Charlottesville's wake II

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

The incidents last weekend in Charlottesville, Va., have shown that it is time, once and for all, for our country to stop its nostalgic obsession with the Confederacy and its symbols.

We should be building memorials to people, like Heather Heyer, who lost their lives denouncing hate and standing up for American ideals, not supporting monuments that honor traitors who conducted war against the United States government and killed Americans in order to defend oppression.

People who support, defend and display a flag that was used by a country/group that declared war on the United States and killed Americans are not patriots, nor should they be considered true Americans. They are, at best, treasonous sympathizers, and at worst, supporters of anti-American terrorism.

Bill Marx

Delmont

The writer is a Marine Corps veteran currently serving in the Army Reserves.

