Small businesses need tax reform

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I had the honor of traveling to Washington this month to represent my fellow Pennsylvania business owners at a meeting with President Trump, Ivanka Trump and Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon.

It was refreshing to hear the administration's commitment to creating a business climate in which small-business owners are put on a path for success. For too long, excessive government regulations and high taxes have hindered the small-business community's ability to grow.

After hearing from the president, I am hopeful that soon will change. The administration has already begun to roll back many regulations that challenge my business, and has pledged to continue seeking relief for small-business owners across the country.

Specifically, all three principals discussed the critical need for tax reform, and I agree. Year after year, I am uncertain of the taxes I will have to pay, and it stifles my ability to grow and hire new employees.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and especially within our Pennsylvania congressional delegation, should recognize the urgency in overhauling the tax system and work with the administration to expand the opportunities for small business across America.

Al Rodriguez

Adams Township,

Butler County

The writer is a team leader for Sport Clips.