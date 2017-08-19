In Charlottesville's wake III
I unequivocally condemn the horrific violence in Charlottesville, Va., at a rally of white nationalists, organized as a backlash against the city's decision to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
It was distressing to watch videos of fists flying between rally members and counter-protesters. A terrifying climax was reached when rally attendee James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly plowed a car right into a sea of protesters, killing one and injuring at least 19 others.
The incident exposes the deep racial divide that exists in our country. It also emphasizes the need to clearly speak out against such heinous acts of violence. To effectively heal a fractured nation, let us not sugarcoat the language. Twenty-year-old Fields was one among many radicalized youth at the rally. He belonged to a twisted supremacist ideology that is on the rise. He committed a gruesome act of terror.
Sohail Husain
Indiana Township
The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America (muslimwriters.org).