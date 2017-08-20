Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Parking problematic

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The article concerning the state of Greensburg was thoughtful and thought-provoking ( “Greensburg aims to trim vacancy rate, revive once-bustling downtown” ). Discussing it with several area residents, the consensus was that the article should have noted inconvenient parking in Greensburg.

While there may be parking, it's often not convenient. There are so many spaces reserved 24/7. The lot across from Bortz is now awkward to use. Meter rates increased to the point that having a few quarters means you can't do much in town.

There's an app. But many of us feel our phones already have too many apps. And some people don't have smartphones.

At the same time, how much does inconvenient parking really impact downtown Greensburg's 20-percent vacancy rate? How can that be determined? Maybe talk to the owners of the businesses that have recently left downtown — Never Enough, the Cupcake Shop, CatWalk, etc.

Another thought: Can we learn from others? How do other county seats fare? Not sure the Trib has the reporting staff needed to investigate this further, with downsizing (glad to see the occasional Randy Bish cartoon), but that would be of great interest. What is the downtown vacancy rate in Butler? How about Somerset? Indiana, Pa.? No point in reinventing the wheel. Let's find a model that works and fits with our demographics, and try it. And if that model doesn't work, try another one.

Maybe Greensburg can't be more than it is now. However, if nothing is tried, how will we know?

Sandra Finley

Greensburg

