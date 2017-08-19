Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

In Charlottesville's wake X

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I wonder if things could have been handled differently in Charlottesville for a better outcome.

Should we have ignored the white supremacists' protest, respecting their right to free speech? Should we have let them parade down the streets with no audience? The message would have been that we respect their right to have a voice, but it does not warrant any action from us because of their ignorance.

Why fuel their need for attention? Instead of being front-page news, with the loss of innocent lives, they would have had a 10-second clip on the local news, and perhaps the world would have moved on.

Or was the current outcome beneficial to our cause, having given these racists a chance to vent their fury, with the response being an outpouring of black, brown and white people fighting against them? Afterward, many concerned citizens rallied, standing in solidarity with those who died or got hurt, and stood up for others.

We must do more than rally. We must take action that leads to change. The most important outcome at this time is getting new people registered to vote. Without a voice that reflects our values in political offices — from the lowest to the highest — we don't stand a chance of winning against this type of hate.

Our top priority must be preparing for elections this year and beyond. This is the essential first step in our long-term plan to beat the racism that this current administration promotes.

Mark Pinsley

Allentown,

Lehigh County

