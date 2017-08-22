Wild deer spreading disease

Regardless of all the efforts of Pennsylvania deer farmers and the state Department of Agriculture to monitor and control chronic wasting disease (CWD) in private deer herds, it continues to spread in our wild herd, mostly unchecked.

While the state Agriculture Department has no control over how CWD is managed in wild herds, it does have the responsibility of overseeing and regulating private herds within the commonwealth. Since the disease's discovery in 2012, 2017 marked the first year that any private herds fell victim to CWD in disease management area 2 (DMA 2).

After five years of unchecked disease expansion in DMA 2, CWD finally caught up with a family-run deer farm in Bedford County. This farm was in the Agriculture Department's CWD surveillance program since 2003, with all mortalities over those years coming back not detected for CWD until January 2017.

In July, the state Agriculture Department, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and farm owners moved forward with control measures. All adult animals and newborn offspring were euthanized. The farm owners must also keep fences up for at least five years, and no CWD-susceptible species are allowed on the premises.

It is extremely sad to hear an entire private herd was destroyed; meanwhile, diseased wild deer outside the fences will continue to spread CWD. This situation clearly demonstrates a critical need for real action against CWD in our wild populations.

Jarrid Barry

Hollidaysburg

The writer is vice president of the Pennsylvania Deer Farmers Association (padfa.com).