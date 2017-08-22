Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Wild deer spreading disease

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Regardless of all the efforts of Pennsylvania deer farmers and the state Department of Agriculture to monitor and control chronic wasting disease (CWD) in private deer herds, it continues to spread in our wild herd, mostly unchecked.

While the state Agriculture Department has no control over how CWD is managed in wild herds, it does have the responsibility of overseeing and regulating private herds within the commonwealth. Since the disease's discovery in 2012, 2017 marked the first year that any private herds fell victim to CWD in disease management area 2 (DMA 2).

After five years of unchecked disease expansion in DMA 2, CWD finally caught up with a family-run deer farm in Bedford County. This farm was in the Agriculture Department's CWD surveillance program since 2003, with all mortalities over those years coming back not detected for CWD until January 2017.

In July, the state Agriculture Department, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and farm owners moved forward with control measures. All adult animals and newborn offspring were euthanized. The farm owners must also keep fences up for at least five years, and no CWD-susceptible species are allowed on the premises.

It is extremely sad to hear an entire private herd was destroyed; meanwhile, diseased wild deer outside the fences will continue to spread CWD. This situation clearly demonstrates a critical need for real action against CWD in our wild populations.

Jarrid Barry

Hollidaysburg

The writer is vice president of the Pennsylvania Deer Farmers Association (padfa.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.