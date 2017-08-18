Furious over fatal-OD case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I was appalled to read the absurd accusations that the charges against Theodore Brown IV are “over-reacting” and “a stretch” ( “Defendant in fatal overdose case in Derry Twp. testifies” ).

“A stretch” is minimizing alleged deliberate and malicious actions that resulted in the theft of two souls from this world for personal gain.

“A stretch” is crying that “it is unfair” that Jesse Hudspath was bailed out because his family has money and Brown had to suffer because of his meager upbringing.

“A stretch” is having the audacity to imply that these men should not be targeted, despite their direct role in a sickness that is plaguing our nation.

“A stretch” is dismissing the relevancy of this case by saying Hudspath “took the same dope and he's here to testify.”

Yes, there is responsibility for the individuals taking the drug. However, the drug was poisoned with an undisclosed, fatal dosage of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is controlled and distributed by pharmaceutical companies for use by medical professionals. It is documented that it can be up to 10,000 times more potent than morphine. They never stood a chance.

Pulling the race card was a juvenile, political tactic. Those with a lack of morals or intelligence have to divert to redirecting blame in a desperate attempt at manipulation.

If this is already the direction that this case is going, we are doomed to be subject to a mind-numbing circus from a con artist scraping up pieces of excuses stamped as a defense.

Signed: The furious mother of the child who was murdered, allegedly by “the poor little black kid from Wilkinsburg.”

Jean Laird

College Station,

Texas

The writer is the mother of Malachai Mundorff.