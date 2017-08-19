Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

In Charlottesville's wake I

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Recent events in Charlottesville, Va., are signs of a malignancy in our society. Symptoms are hate, terrorism and vindictiveness. Such malignancies can destroy the bonds that hold society together in what we recognize as civilization.

Removal of statues, as a treatment, makes no more sense than removal of history books. Such actions are like using a mustard plaster to treat lung cancer. We sense the superficial response, but it has no relevance in treating the probable cause.

Perhaps the treatment should start when minds are young and most susceptible to ideological malignancies disguised as solutions to perceived social ailments. Education, as a proxy for hygiene, will help keep the virus of hate from penetrating the protective barrier of civilization.

Teaching principles used in the formation of our civilization and in the formation of the country we call home will be a positive step toward understanding how a healthy society should function. The history of our country should teach that progress, in many instances, is a trial-and-error effort that must be continuously nudged back on course.

Hate, terrorism and vindictiveness, like ballistic missiles, once launched, require a destructive force to stop their trajectory. We must, for the sake of civilization, find a cure for the malignancy of hate, and all of its mutations, before the destructive force of war becomes a reality.

Joseph G. Cremonese

Hempfield

