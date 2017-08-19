Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

In Charlottesville's wake XI

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The Washington Post article on the Trib's front page Aug. 14, “Va. Suspect called Nazi sympathizer,” was one-sided. There were two dogs in that fight. The white-supremacist groups are an extreme minority. They came looking for trouble and found it. Most Americans pay little attention to their agendas.

The so-called counter-protesters came looking for a fight, and they also found it. Their cause is more serious. They seek extreme social changes through government action. If they succeed in getting rid of the current president, and in persuading the Democratic Party to buy into their very progressive form of socialism, our country could be significantly changed.

Both sides of the incident at Charlottesville use hate to advance their movements. Make no mistake about the intention here. These violent demonstrations have nothing to do with monuments, statues, flags or emblems. But they have everything to do with dividing our citizenry to better enable these extremists to establish their changes to a government already crippled by political infighting.

Ken Mowl

Hempfield

