Letters to the Editor

In Charlottesville's wake XII

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Donald Trump's remarks on the march in Charlottesville show how unfit he is to be president. He said there were good people on both sides, that some people were there just to protest the removal of Confederate statues. I say that if you march with the KKK, Neo-nazis and white supremacists for whatever reason, you are not a good person. How would those who fought and died in World War ll feel about marching with Nazis?

On removing statues, he said what is next, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson? How simple-minded can Trump get? Washington and Jefferson risked their lives and all they owned to create this nation. All those depicted by statues of Confederates committed treason against the United States. They fought to dissolve this nation. The reason they fought was for the rights of their states to enslave other human beings.

Trump should be ashamed but he won't be. Instead of running the country, he will listen to conservative talk radio. He will watch Fox News and most likely see “Fox and Friends” and Sean Hannity defend him. He will continue playing to his “base” while dividing the country.

Harold L. Householder

New Galilee

