Sounding off: Furious over fatal overdose case

I was appalled to read the absurd accusations that the charges against Theodore Brown IV are “over-reacting” and “a stretch” ( “Defendant in fatal overdose case in Derry Twp. testifies” ).

“A stretch” is minimizing alleged deliberate and malicious actions that resulted in the theft of two souls from this world for personal gain.

“A stretch” is crying that “it is unfair” that Jesse Hudspath was bailed out because his family has money and Brown had to suffer because of his meager upbringing.

“A stretch” is having the audacity to imply that these men should not be targeted, despite their direct role in a sickness that is plaguing our nation.

“A stretch” is dismissing the relevancy of this case by saying Hudspath “took the same dope and he's here to testify.”

Yes, there is responsibility for the individuals taking the drug. However, the drug was poisoned with an undisclosed, fatal dosage of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is controlled and distributed by pharmaceutical companies for use by medical professionals. It is documented that it can be up to 10,000 times more potent than morphine. They never stood a chance.

Pulling the race card was a juvenile, political tactic. Those with a lack of morals or intelligence have to divert to redirecting blame in a desperate attempt at manipulation.

If this is already the direction that this case is going, we are doomed to be subject to a mind-numbing circus from a con artist scraping up pieces of excuses stamped as a defense.

Signed: The furious mother of the child who was murdered, allegedly by “the poor little black kid from Wilkinsburg.”

Jean Laird, College Station, Texas

The writer is the mother of Malachai Mundorff.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jazz enjoyment ruined

I was reading the article “Great American Music Series to replace jazz concerts at The Westmoreland” and needless to say, I am not pleased.

When the Westmoreland Museum of American Art completed its renovations/building extension, many things changed with the Westmoreland Jazz Society. For one, the society no longer had its own membership but was included in the museum membership. (I am a former member of the jazz society. I chose to leave for that reason.) The membership fee skyrocketed.

When the museum decided to diversify the music from jazz to more of what it considers an American art form, it essentially dissolved the jazz society and jazz appreciation in Westmoreland County.

I wonder why an organization could be so shortsighted as to lose a vibrant component to the jazz community. What would drive an organization to ruin enjoyment of jazz music?

Tony Butowicz, Salem

Sunday, Aug. 13

DEP permitting and conflicts

Recently, the Pennsylvania Senate narrowly passed a tax-code bill that included, among other things, provisions for Pennsylvania's first severance tax on natural gas drillers. Softening the blow to natural gas companies, however, the bill also stipulated automatic approval of air quality and natural gas permits that are not denied within the statutory time frame, and that the state Department of Environmental Protection should set up a third-party permit reviewing system to expedite the permit approval process.

The DEP is notorious for long permit review times, and this third-party system seems to be a proposed “fix” for this issue. However, privatizing the approval of environmental regulations could lead to gross conflicts of interest — polluting companies could potentially write their own rules.

The DEP, for its part, has faced at least 10 years of budget cuts, the ultimate reason behind the backlogged permit process. With the DEP facing shortages in many areas, it's unrealistic to also expect this already-understaffed department to find time to develop a reliable system for third parties to review permit applications without conflicts of interest.

Our state government needs to recognize the importance of protecting our land and resources, and develop a tax code to reflect these priorities.

Katie Yates, Morningside

Monday, Aug. 14

Race and Harvard admissions

Perhaps I don't get it because I went to state schools for my bachelor's and master's degrees, rather than the elite schools of the Northeast or California, but Fisher v. University of Texas never made sense to me, using discrimination to right discrimination.

Now, I have to make sense out of Harvard's discriminatory freshman class for this year. What's more, I have to listen to Harvard defend it in the name of diversity.

You take a nation with about a 62-percent white population and justify enrolling 51-percent minority students. Somewhere in that 51 percent of minority students, with perhaps an exception for Asians, there were white applicants with superior credentials who were bumped for the color of their skin.

The way I see it, if you really want to be logical, Harvard's freshman class should be 62 percent white.

By the way, the Asians really can't complain; they have 22-percent representation, which is somewhat greater than their population in the United States.

Hey, I have a novel idea. Why don't we admit students to college on the basis of their grades, entrance test scores and meaningful extracurricular activities? As they say in the business world, let the market sort it out.

Louis F. D'Emilio, Irwin

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Change guaranteed payments

In his letter “Capitalism & health care,” Allegheny County Republican Committee Vice Chairman Dave Majernik writes that repealing and replacing ObamaCare with medical capitalism — shopping around for the best deals — should be a primary goal for conservative leaders.

In the United States, health care is a fee-for-service system. Regardless of how good or bad the given care is, the provider — if billing for the care — will get paid by insurance, the patient or, commonly now, by both parties. There is very little incentive for the best to come out when providers get paid for 100-percent-effective treatment every time, even if the care given is substandard or ineffective altogether.

There is no money-back guarantee for health-care treatment approaches. All a health-care practitioner has to do is try — without intentionally injuring a patient — and the money will follow. Ever wonder why it is called the “practice” of medicine?

It is this guaranteed payment system that must be dealt with and changed, no matter what name health care is given.

Capitalism does have its place in health care, but it will not stop a system that financially rewards inadequate and ineffective patient care as much as it does outstanding patient care. We deserve a better health-care system — period.

George Aul, Belle Vernon

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Libraries are not obsolete

Regarding the letter “Don't hike taxes for obsolete library” : Libraries are not obsolete. To imply that they do nothing more than lend books suggests a misunderstanding of libraries in the 21st century.

If you want to read a book in digital format, you can borrow it in that format from the library. You can also get a hard copy. Libraries serve as repositories for newspapers and archival materials. They have computers for use by the public. Reference librarians have access to online search material that you cannot access without paying. Libraries offer programs for children and adults and teach and encourage literacy.

This is just a small part of what a library does. This costs money, not simply salaries but licenses for digital formats, too.

Westmoreland County libraries were formed into an organization a few years ago. That is why your library card has WLN, Westmoreland Library Network, on it.

As for bookstores, independent bookstores are opening at a surprising rate. And lest readers think I only read hard-copy books, I have a computer, a tablet, a smartphone and even a very small drone. And I still use the library.

Mary Ann Mogus, Greensburg

Thursday, Aug. 17

Not ‘onerous,' not ‘power grab'

The Clean Water Rule, which the editorial “Rolling back a power grab: What's clean & clear” referred to as an “onerous federal water rule” and a “power grab,” is simply a commonsense clarification to the Clean Water Act based on the notion that to protect our drinking water we must protect the rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands that feed our drinking water.

Pennsylvanians are rightly concerned about their water because 63 percent of them get their drinking water from the small streams that the Clean Water Rule protects. It's probably why over 50,000 Pennsylvanians submitted supportive public comments to the Environmental Protection Agency during the rule-making process.

In addition to protecting our drinking water, the Clean Water Rule protects 59 percent of Pennsylvania's stream miles that would be at risk without the rule. This is essential for protecting our natural resources — and the multibillion-dollar outdoor recreation industry in Pennsylvania.

Repealing the Clean Water Rule is a massive waste of time and taxpayer money. Our elected officials should be doing more, not less, to protect clean water.

Steve Hvozdovich, Downtown Pittsburgh

The writer is Pennsylvania campaigns director for Clean Water Action (cleanwateraction.org/states/pennsylvania).

Friday, Aug. 18