Don't erase history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The groups that are so anxious to remove all memory of the Civil War are doing this country a great injustice.

History shows that this war was about more than just slavery. It was also about states' rights, and we are gradually losing these in our time as well.

The furor over these statues and flags smacks of McCarthyism, which is persecution of innocent people using powerful but unproven allegations. If I say I want these statues to remain, I am automatically called racist. This couldn't be further from the truth.

My point is that we need to remember the past. If we start with Robert E. Lee statues, will we have to eventually take down statues of Washington and Jefferson, who both owned slaves?

And what about the mistreatment of the Native Americans? We surely have to remove all traces of Andrew Jackson.

Where does it stop? Riots don't help because, when everyone is yelling, no one is listening.

Loretta Scott

Apollo