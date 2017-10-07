No need for military diversity
In the letter “Strength through diversity,” the writer takes issue with the president's ban on transgender people serving in the military, the cost of medical treatment being one of the main reasons. He states that “the military already pays for all types of medical procedures to support servicemen and women.”
The military provides remedial and preventive health care for members using taxpayer dollars. Cosmetic and elective procedures such as plastic surgery and breast implants are not permitted (and rightfully so). This includes sex-change operations and associated complications.
With regard to diversity, the military is not a club, college campus, civic organization or social experiment. There are no ethnic, political or religious quotas. Furthermore, diversity is not a factor when evaluating an individual's physical or mental ability to serve in defense of the nation.
The simple fact is that diversity has no impact whatsoever on military organization, leadership, training, strategy, tactics or unit performance, and it has absolutely nothing to do with a unit's ability to function or accomplish an assigned mission.
Leo Patterson
Derry