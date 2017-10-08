Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

False fracking news

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I am saddened and disgusted by false news and uninformed information published about area fracking. We should welcome gas exploration in the rural areas of Lower Burrell and Upper Burrell. A recent letter-writer stated that the gas companies are selfish and destroy the communities in which they operate. Quite the opposite is true.

Yes, there is disruption while drilling takes place. Heavy traffic does damage the already fragile roads. But when the wells are established, roads are rebuilt and are better than they could be without the gas company.

Yes, the companies are in business to make money. But where they operate, the entire community benefits, not just the company or the landowner. Every resident benefits when there is more tax money — more money for schools, roads, infrastructure, etc.

Let's welcome these companies.

James Morrison

Lower Burrell

