Here I sit, a poor country boy from Grindstone who has heard that President Trump is a misogynist, racist and stupid. Wow, that is a mouthful for a country boy.

Misogynist? That doesn't sound like Trump. He has placed women in power over men in many of his enterprises. Has he said quite a few less-than-nice things about women? Yes, but so have most men; it is in our nature.

Racist? Trump is a builder, and his buildings are not built by him alone. Do you think a union he had to deal with would work for a man who was racist? A union is for workers of any color or race.

Stupid? I think not. A man who is a billionaire got there by not being stupid. Sure, he is crude and fails to speak clearly. But I did not vote for an English teacher. I voted for a man who, according to The New York Times, “refurbished the Central Park skating rink 2½ months ahead of his own speedy six-month schedule and $750,000 below his own projected $3 million budget, having taken over the project after the city spent six years and $12 million unsuccessfully trying to get the job done.”

That is the man I voted for. I think it is about time we put party aside and get something done.

George F. Kovach

Sterling, Va.

The writer is a native of Grindstone, Fayette County.