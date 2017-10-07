Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Diocesan restructure won't solve problems

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 6:09 p.m.

Regarding the article “Commission recommends merging Pittsburgh Catholic diocese's parishes into 48 groups” : These proposed groupings do nothing to increase orthodox Catholicism in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Declining attendance must be analyzed in the context of Bishop David Zubik and his priests' performance as commanded by the last two verses of the Gospel of Matthew.

The failure of Pittsburgh's hierarchy to insure that vocations were and are encouraged has resulted in the dismal number of priests serving the diocese. A subsidiary but salient factor may be the ongoing history of rot associated with the clerical state. The contemporary rot ranges from a cocaine-fueled sodomite orgy to the possession of child pornography.

Perhaps the clerical state is not inviting to good orthodox men based on the failure to excise the rot and the Peronist's seemingly favorable attitude toward it, i.e., “Who am I to judge?”

Spokesman Bob De Witt states, “Bishop Zubik has said the first step is helping people come together.” It seems to be a contradiction to help people come together by first breaking them apart.

Money seems to be a major factor in the decisions to restructure. Aristotle tells us, “the truth is that men's ambition and their desire to make money are among the most frequent causes of deliberate acts of injustice.”

Peter A. Caruso

West Mifflin

