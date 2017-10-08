Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Feds, help recoup loss

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

As I read the article “As Aquion heads to China, Pennsylvania awaits recovery of its $13 million” (Sept. 20, TribLIVE), I was shocked again by foreign industries leaving the former Volkswagen/Chrysler facility in New Stanton.

I worked at the VW plant as a production supervisor when it opened, and left in 1986 to pursue other opportunities.

I have been associated with large companies in senior leadership roles and have dealt with foreign companies, especially in China. I know firsthand that the Chinese government subsidizes its manufacturing companies for competitive loss due to competition cost and efficiencies.

My question is, why aren't state officials asking the federal government to assist in recovering the money lost in loans and grants?

Dan Slater

Clover, S.C.

The writer is a former resident of Mt. Pleasant, where he served on the borough council.

