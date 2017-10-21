Remove one symbol, remove all

Democrats are sure eager to erase any symbol of our country's past that can be tied to slavery or racism so they can “improve” history to their modern sensibilities. Statues of men who were great in every aspect of their lives except one are torn down or defaced.

The late Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., is still honored by the left. Up until his death in 2010, Democrats referred to him as the conscience of the Senate.

As a young man, Byrd was an exalted cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan and while in the Senate he filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Drive through West Virginia — preferably on the Robert C. Byrd Appalachian Highway System — and see the numerous taxpayer-owned facilities that are named for him, including federal courthouses, university buildings, bridges, federal facilities, and even a national historical park.

I don't agree with erasing history, but I'd be willing to go along with the Democrats if they'd lead by example. Remove and rename every building, road and sidewalk that's named for the former KKK member. Not doing so would be hypocritical, correct?

Democrats will argue that he changed his ways and did a lot of good later in life. That's not really the point now, is it? He put on the white sheet so nothing else matters. He deserves to be removed from history.

Thomas Wagner

Murrysville