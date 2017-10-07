Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Athletes, entertainers & Apple

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 6:09 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Could there be a coincidence that the childish antics of overpaid professional athletes, the mostly infantile babble of the left-wing entertainment industry performers and the overzealous, pompous attacks on America by Silicon Valley are starting to take their toll?

Professional football by and large is a business that depends heavily on the “gubbment” allowing it to keep a nonprofit status for taxes and relies on the American taxpayer to fund its stadiums and arenas; antitrust laws do not apply to its broadcast deals. Fans who work hard for a living and pay their taxes are boycotting the games en masse.

The entertainment industry relies heavily on tax breaks and loan guarantees from states where it films. A 2009 Pennsylvania Legislative Budget and Finance Committee analysis found that the state lost more than $58 million on its $75 million film tax credit grant program. It would be one thing if these so-called entertainers could act, but in reality they are just like the overpaid teleprompter readers on the TV news shows; they read their lines.

Silicon Valley: Apple just released a new iPhone 8 and there were no lines at the stores. Maybe Timmy Cook, CEO of Apple, had better start thinking twice before he utters his next Silicon Valley statement about our “gubbment” and our leaders.

Joseph E. Krill

Delmont

