Bar association issues now known

Thanks to the Tribune-Review for reporting the Westmoreland Bar Association's administrative and financial control issues ( “2 Westmoreland bar association directors resign in audit aftermath” ). Many if not most members were unaware of the resignations until your coverage — much less the reasons for the departures.

During my term as president term ending April 3, the seven-member board of directors unanimously approved both an “operational audit” and a related list of well-documented executive director “transgressions.”

While I was personally accused of a “vendetta,” my board acted consistently with its fiduciary obligations, with the audit discovering numerous issues within the executive director's exclusive control, including but not limited to payroll, pension and taxes, and checks made out to cash from an undisclosed account — without receipts. Until a “forensic” audit is authorized, criminal issues remain undetermined — notwithstanding an asserted reputation that “speaks for itself.”

The bar association executive director's denial of the “offer to resign” is unfortunate yet most revealing, as her attorney otherwise surprised my board on March 29 with an unsolicited resignation proposal, including a speech for the April 3 annual meeting announcing a self-chosen April 7 termination date. My board could not accept the complete resignation terms, as we could not agree to withhold the audit from our members.

If you sweep enough dirt under the rug, you're bound to trip over it.

John M. Noble

Hempfield