Wrong on antifa I

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Letter-writer Joe Lucas could not be more wrong when he declares that “the current ‘antifa' movement is nothing but a group of patriots defending American principles” ( “Antifa are not thugs” ).

Antifa, an abbreviation for anti-fascist, is the real fascist organization of our times because its members use the same street tactics and thuggery to intimidate political opponents as the fascists of the 1920s and 1930s. Furthermore, the fascists and their cousins, the Nazis, were really leftist, not far-right organizations as the liberal media and academia claim.

Early fascists started as Marxists. Karl Marx contended that the workers would inevitably rise up and take control from the capitalists. But when the “inevitable” didn't happen because workers didn't rise up on their own, the fascists decided that workers needed help from community organizers and street thugs to show them the way.

Fascists modified socialism from complete government ownership of industry to heavy-handed government control of industry through extreme regulation and taxation. Doesn't that sound familiar — so much like the Obama-Clinton-Sanders agenda?

Historically. fascists always stood for big-government control of people's lives; they got in power through street violence and intimidation. How is that different from so-called “antifa” and its supporters today?

Dave Majernik

Plum

The writer is vice chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.