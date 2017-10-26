Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Wrong on antifa I

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Letter-writer Joe Lucas could not be more wrong when he declares that “the current ‘antifa' movement is nothing but a group of patriots defending American principles” ( “Antifa are not thugs” ).

Antifa, an abbreviation for anti-fascist, is the real fascist organization of our times because its members use the same street tactics and thuggery to intimidate political opponents as the fascists of the 1920s and 1930s. Furthermore, the fascists and their cousins, the Nazis, were really leftist, not far-right organizations as the liberal media and academia claim.

Early fascists started as Marxists. Karl Marx contended that the workers would inevitably rise up and take control from the capitalists. But when the “inevitable” didn't happen because workers didn't rise up on their own, the fascists decided that workers needed help from community organizers and street thugs to show them the way.

Fascists modified socialism from complete government ownership of industry to heavy-handed government control of industry through extreme regulation and taxation. Doesn't that sound familiar — so much like the Obama-Clinton-Sanders agenda?

Historically. fascists always stood for big-government control of people's lives; they got in power through street violence and intimidation. How is that different from so-called “antifa” and its supporters today?

Dave Majernik

Plum

The writer is vice chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.