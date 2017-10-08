Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Pittsburgh's hate is heartbreaking

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Thanks to Alan Wallace for his article “Pittsburgh's Gen. Michael Hayden: ‘Steelers did the right thing.'”

I was born and raised in Pittsburgh. Although I've been away from the 'Burgh for many years, my heart and spirit are true to Pittsburgh. Reading the many hate-filled, racist and bigoted comments that follow so many of the articles appearing in your newspaper, I could hardly believe there are so many haters living in the area. It tears my heart to hear these idiots speak out with their venomous comments regarding the Steelers, Mike Tomlin, the Rooneys and basically anyone who is not a member of the Caucasian race.

I live just 25 miles west of Charlottesville. I have seen firsthand the damage this kind of hateful mentality can bring to our society. Having an intelligent, aware spokesman such as Hayden, a Pittsburgh guy like myself, give his views on the current situation President Trump has created, fed and supported is a real positive for me.

Tom Laeng

Afton, Va.

The writer is a Shaler native.

