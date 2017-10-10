Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Log Jammer's demise

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The cartoon in the Opinion section Sept. 19 was very disturbing. Here is Kenny Kangaroo, beloved mascot of Kennywood Park, reading the news of the Log Jammer closing, saddened himself, and a kid filled with furious resentment kicking Kenny Kangaroo.

Kenny Kangaroo doesn't make park decisions. Featuring a kid kicking him — assaulting him — is bullying, more than a few steps forward to letting people do whatever they want when things don't go their way.

Of course my family and I are upset about the Log Jammer closing. But we emailed and sent letters to the park.

In “Laurels & Lances,” you say that Kennywood officials blame maintenance problems ( “So long, Log Jammer” ). Well, they could have fixed it correctly for more generations to enjoy. Preserve; don't tear down.

Sandra Querio

Brackenridge

