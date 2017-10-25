Congress, censure Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They always said he'd change.

Donald Trump spent the entirety of the last campaign bullying his way to the top. His behavior was roundly denounced, but the argument remained that the magnitude of the presidency would transform Trump, making him more temperamentally fit to lead.

To his credit, Trump showed early signs this could happen. After his election, the “lock her up” rhetoric largely ceased. Despite a few hiccups, the transition seemed smooth. Trump's February address to Congress drew bipartisan praise. Maybe he could be presidential after all.

But then he accused his predecessor of wiretapping without evidence. He failed to adequately denounce violent neo-Nazis. He started a war of words with nuclear North Korea. He retweeted a GIF of himself hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball. He's feuding with the NFL.

The president has demonstrated there's only one version of Trump. His behavior, and the division it has created, is inarguably the reason why, nine months in, no signature legislation has crossed his desk. It's also the reason we're losing respect in the world.

We're married to Trump for the next three odd years. But Congress can still act on its power of censure, putting the president on notice.

Chris Gordon

Lower Burrell