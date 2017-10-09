Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

NFL must stop controlled chaos

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Professional football, once a pleasant distraction from our everyday lives, now has become a source of controversy and division. Where did this all start? The day the NFL ignored one of its own rulebooks ­— the NFL game operations manual, which governs the conduct of home clubs.

The manual states that all players must be on the sidelines for the national anthem, standing at attention, facing the flag, holding their helmets in their left hands.

When Colin Kaepernick took his first knee, the NFL's response should have been swift and decisive. They have done so on a whole host of issues, such as wearing the wrong type of shoes. They chose to do nothing, and controlled chaos has ensued.

Some players are still protesting and some fans are pushing back with boos and placards. What is happening on the sidelines is drawing as much attention as the activities on the field. We can remember who knelt and who didn't, but can barely remember the score of the game. When you ignore your own guidelines, anarchy will follow.

A rule without a consequence is not a rule; it's a suggestion. What is the solution? The NFL should admit it made a mistake and start enforcing the rule. If it doesn't, everybody will continue to do whatever is right in their own eyes, and controlled chaos will continue.

Ken Barnes

Mechanicsville, Va.

The writer is a Brownsville native.

