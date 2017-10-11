Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump, NFL, America: Wake up

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

First, President Trump has to quit acting like an undisciplined, foul-mouthed adolescent. If not, his agenda that caused him to get elected will never come to fruition. Wake up, Trump.

Second, if the many Americans (football players) who kneeled or did not stand for the national anthem do not believe that their actions were against America (the flag and the anthem), their intelligence level has to be suspect.

The truth is that they acquiesced to the whim of a few prima-donna millionaire players who have no concept of what the flag and the anthem stand for, only their own egotistical grandstanding. They were hoodwinked at the expense of a misguided “team” concept that “trumped” the very fiber of the meaning of the symbols of the United States and those who have sacrificed their lives for this great country. This country has provided them the inordinate opportunities to be millionaires and be on the nation's stage to show their athletic talent and, more importantly, to be role models for our young athletes.

If they want to protest Trump, they should go to the White House and protest. If they want to “right” social justice “wrongs,” they should do something constructive to do so. They should quit hiding behind their inequities and grandstanding at the expense of our great nation.

Wake up, NFL, and wake up, America.

Bill Gamble

Oakdale

