Letters to the Editor

Deaf deserve access

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

This is in response to John Stossel's supportive opinion on the University of California at Berkeley's removal of professors' videos of their lectures because of the cost to closed-caption them as required by the American Disabilities Act ( “Disabled by the government” ).

OK, Mr. Stossel, your point is really about money, right? How much did it cost businesses to reshape their storefronts to include ramps? Every storefront? How much did it cost local governments to reshape sidewalk corners to allow easy access? Every local government? How much did it cost banks to install Braille keys on their ATMs? Every bank? I'm guessing billions.

To say that forcing Berkeley to close caption its videos was an expense it couldn't afford is a joke. We deaf individuals deserve and need the accessibility closed captioning offers, just like the ramps, corners and Braille buttons give access to others. You just did the ADA law and deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals a great disservice.

You should walk around deafened for a few days. Ask a doctor to safely pack your ears so you can't hear. Let's see how accessible things are for you.

Richard Patton

Franklin Township,

Beaver County

The writer is a retired teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing.

