Letters to the Editor

Find sports that represent values

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

In response to the online letters roundup “Steelers fans sound off on anthem controversy” : I lost interest in the Steelers organization after the convicted dog torturer Michael Vick was hired. That being said, Steelers boycotts and burning of Steelers paraphernalia seem to be spearheaded mostly by middle-aged and older white citizens from rural and suburban areas around Pittsburgh. These “activists” believe the Steelers are no longer “their team” and no longer “represent” them, their city or their values.

The concept “living vicariously through others” comes to mind. The average age of an NFL player is 25.6 and over 70 percent of NFL players are African-American; nearly all players are from somewhere other than Pittsburgh, and nearly all Steelers will relocate when their career with the Steelers ends.

NFL players escaped, but their family members and close friends continue to live with, the violent consequences of racial injustice in our nation's cities. When did 63-year-old “John Brown” from Latrobe, Pa. share or even consider the culture, values and concerns of 20-something African-American men from urban America?

There are many sports whose athletes may better represent the “values” of older white people from rural Pennsylvania. NASCAR, bowling, hunting and golf come to mind.

Tom Spallone

Hempfield

