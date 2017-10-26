Wrong on antifa II
It didn't take reading but a few sentences of the letter “Antifa are not thugs” to realize it was “South Side Joe” Lucas writing. Mr. Lucas, your loathsomeness for all things Trump/Republican is undeniable. Your world surely is upside down to compare antifa to World War II veterans.
Your father and my father, as well as all who served in that great struggle against evil, otherwise known as the “greatest generation,” are patriots, not thugs beating people with clubs. They are freedom fighters, not thugs shutting down free speech at college campuses and political protests they don't agree with. They are liberators of oppression from Nazis and fascists, not mask-wearing thugs invading peoples' constitutional right to free association.
When we rid ourselves of our political prejudice, we open our eyes to the evils of the far left and far right. The far left seems to be protected by the media and the Democrat elite, while the far right is attacked by both, as well as some on the right.
Tim McGuire
Hempfield