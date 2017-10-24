'Town & gown' finally meet
By now, readers are accustomed to the blatherings of letter-writer Kathleen Bollinger. Her latest unsubstantiated claim that the NAACP is a racist organization reveals the level of her intelligence and the depth of her understanding of American history and all the valiant efforts to overcome the racial divide in our country ( “Racism double standard” ).
But she isn't alone in her wackiness. Paul Kengor, a professor at Grove City College, reveals the convoluted logic of someone with a severe itch that needs scratching. In his column “Patriarch politicized Steelers,” he blames Dan Rooney for the Steelers' recent “taking a knee” brouhaha and what he views as disrespect for our national anthem.
By all accounts a decent man of integrity, humility and deep faith, the late Steelers owner is blamed by Kengor for sowing the seeds of the current flap. Read closely, and you'll find that Kengor's real gripe has been festering for years. Rooney dared vote for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and supported their efforts at health-care reform. What a disgusting and vile thing to do.
By stretching the two unrelated issues, he exposes himself as devoid of logic and harboring a churlish need for getting even. With Rooney on the other side of the grass and not able to defend himself, Kengor can finally get the truth out and set the record straight. What a gutsy guy.
Bollinger and Kengor — “town and gown” finally meet.
Robert Jedrzejewski
Tarentum