Guard your data

Updated 6 hours ago
With the recent Equifax breach, I thought your readers might be interested in learning more about the dangers of not properly managing personal electronics.
Illegal electronics disposal can cause serious problems for businesses and homeowners. Recently, someone illegally dumped a printer at CyberCrunch, a secure recycling facility. It had been stolen from a homeowner who had put it out for trash collection, but the thief found it was unsalvageable. Confidential business information was stored in the printer. If the thief had been seeking personal information, the owner could have become a victim of identity theft.
Rather than throwing them in the trash, the safest way to get rid of data-containing devices is to find a certified company that provides safe and secure recycling and data destruction. Losing your identity or job could be costly.
Serdar Bankaci
Hempfield
The writer is president of Hempfield-based CyberCrunch (cybercrunchrecycling.com).