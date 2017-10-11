Penalize squandering
All people interested in the affairs of the Allegheny Valley School District should be aware of the recent decision by the school board, by a 5-4 vote, to send three members to a leadership conference at a cost surely to exceed $3,000 ( “3 lame duck Allegheny Valley school directors to attend state conference.” The three attendee-directors were all defeated in the May primary and, in all likelihood, will be voted off the board within three weeks of attending this conference.
As expected, the three “lame ducks” voted for the district to pay their expenses, including round-trip travel and lodging at a full-service resort in Hershey. Greater responsibility should be attached to their two accomplices in this waste of money: Directors Glenna Renaldi and Larry Pollick. They should receive black marks on their permanent records for this squandering of district funds.
Voters should remember this instance of directors-looking-out-for-directors when making their choices for director this November. Unlike the attendees, Pollick is on the ballot. Perhaps the voters can teach the board what leadership ought to be: refraining from benefiting your fellow directors.
David M. Buchman
Harmar